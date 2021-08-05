17-year-old kills self after getting 46% in CBSE Class 10 exams

Uttar Pradesh: A 17-year-old boy allegedly hung himself after he did poorly in CBSE Class 10 Board exam, police said on Wednesday.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the incident occurred at his residence in the Reoti region in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, just after the CBSE published the Board exam results.

The family members did not report the incident to the police and cremated him on Tuesday night, the CO said.

The youngster received 46% in his examinations, prompting him to take such drastic measures, Tiwari added.

After the tests were cancelled due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, the board issued the results using an alternate assessment procedure.

Schools were also urged to verify that the grades they granted were in consonance with the school’s previous performance in class 10 board examinations.