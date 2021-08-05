Mega master plan aims for Congress’ return: Trio launches election-oriented conspiracy

New Delhi: With the coming elections, Congress is ready to spearhead the Opposition’s strategy. It is intended to include prominent leaders from outside the UPA. Meanwhile, 15 opposition candidates from 15 states have been selected by the Opposition. This new role will be filled by five members of Congress.

In addition, election strategist Prashant Kishore has suggested that the agenda of the Opposition should be determined and work should begin immediately. A target of 400 seats has been set for the Congress. There are 15 states selected for this. UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Goa are among the opposition states. To reach the target of 400 seats, the smaller states will be added.

Only the strongest seats in the BJP’s list will attract the Congress’ attention. Rahul Gandhi will appoint the candidates in these constituencies. As it approaches 75 seats, it is anticipated that Congress will become a national alternative.