Mob ransacks temple after minor gets bail in desecration case

Pakistan: A crowd vandalised a Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan region on Wednesday in retaliation for the alleged destruction of a Muslim seminary. Pakistan Rangers have been stationed in the vicinity to keep an eye on things.

Hundreds of people flocked to the temple in Bhong town, some 590 kilometres from Lahore, after a local court granted bail to a nine-year-old Hindu child accused of urinating in the seminary’s library last week.

Men smashed temple windows, doors and idols with sticks and stones, according to the footage from the scene.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf parliamentarian shared the video pleading with law enforcement officials to apprehend and punish the perpetrators. ‘Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action,’ he said in one of the tweets.

Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action. pic.twitter.com/5XDQo8VwgI — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

The situation has been brought under control, according to District Police spokesman Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, despite the fact that no arrests have been made.

‘Our first priority is to restore law and order and provide protection to the minority community,’ District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz told the media. About 100 Hindu families are living in the area, he added.

The temple was extensively damaged, said another police officer, who added that the assailants broke idols while chanting religious chants. He also mentioned that a portion of the temple had been burned and destroyed.

According to The Dawn, Hindus apologised to the seminary authorities and notified them that the child was a minor. However, after a social media post urging the people of Bhong to retaliate for the defilement, the crowd vandalised the temple.

The nine-year-old boy was booked under the blasphemy laws of Pakistan. He was later freed on bond due to his age.