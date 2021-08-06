Maharashtra policeman posts video of himself styled as ‘Singham’; suspended

A police officer has been suspended after posting a video of himself dressed up as the protagonist in the film ‘Singham,’ in which actor Ajay Devgn plays the role. In the video, the policeman also warns ‘goons to maintain off Amravati district.’

According to the police, constable Mahesh Kale of the Chandur Bazar police station in Amravati district created a video of himself with the statement ‘goons should stay away from Amravati area, else they will have it.’ ‘Jo kaydyat rahil to faydyat rahil (one who will observe rules, will profit),’ Kale also says in the video.

He’s also seen reenacting the procedure of loading a weapon before dismounting and walking away from the bike.

After the video went viral, Amravati (rural) Superintendent of Police Hari Balaji suspended Kale, citing the conduct as bringing the police force into disgrace and violating service standards.

Despite this, Balaji stated that the weapon in Kale’s hand was not real. He went on to say that Kale was around 30 years old and had been in service for around 4 to 5 years.