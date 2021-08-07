Blue tick on MS Dhoni’s Twitter account removed, reinstates later

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Twitter account has regained the blue tick, just hours after the social networking giant withdrew the verification badge from his page on Friday.

Only verified accounts have blue ticks on their profile pages, which is why it came as a surprise to everyone on social media when Dhoni’s account didn’t have one on Friday.

However, the blue tick has been reinstated, much to the delight of Dhoni’s Twitter followers.

Despite having millions of followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Dhoni is not a frequent user of social media and seldom posts anything.

On Twitter, he has 8.2 million followers, while on Facebook, he has over 26 million and on Instagram, he has 34.5 million. However, unlike his former India teammates and Chennai Super Kings teammates, Dhoni seldom updates on social media, which might explain why his Twitter blue tick was deleted.

Dhoni’s last tweet was on January 8 and he also shared the same on Instagram. Captain Cool was last seen on Facebook on April 30.

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, currently only plays in the Indian Premier League and will return to action in September when the IPL’s UAE leg resumes.

The schedule for the rest of the IPL has been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Over the course of 27 days, a total of 31 matches will be played.

On September 19, the Mumbai Indians will face CSK in the first match of the IPL 2021 season. On October 8, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will play the last game of the league stage.