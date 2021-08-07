Dalit officer falls at the feet of upper-caste man; probe ordered

Coimbatore: After a video of a Dalit assistant village administrative official falling at the feet of a guy from a higher caste appeared online, an investigation was ordered. The incident occurred on Friday at Ottarpalayam village, Annur Taluk, at the local government office.

After learning about the occurrence on Saturday morning, Coimbatore District Collector Sameeran told a prominent newspaper that he had asked the district revenue officer to launch an investigation. He also ordered the Superintendent of Police in Coimbatore to register an FIR in the case.

The accused, Gopalasamy, from the same village, had gone to the office on Friday and got into an altercation with administrative officer Kalai Selvi over a land issue.

Assistant officer Muthusamy, who was present at the moment, attempted to interfere by telling Gopalasamy not to insult Kalai Selvi. Muthusamy allegedly pulled Gopalasamy by accident during the chat, prompting the latter to hurl a series of casteist insults at him. In a panic, Muthusamy is said to have knelt at Gopalasamy’s feet and begged for pardon.

Gopalasamy is subsequently heard assuring Muthusamy that he forgives him in a video that has gone viral on social media. Netizens, on the other hand, condemned the ‘inhumane act’ and urged the Coimbatore Police to apprehend the perpetrators.

Muthusamy, Gopalasamy and other staff who were present during the incident have been called for the inquiry.

According to sources, the complaint was filed on behalf of Gopalasamy at the Annur police station on Friday. The police had investigated the incident, but no charges were filed.