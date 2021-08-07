Knife attacker on train wanted to kill ‘happy women’, says reports

Tokyo: The knife attack on a Tokyo commuter late on Friday, occurred because the accused became enraged. This happened every time he saw women who ‘looked happy’ and wanted to kill them, as reported by Japanese media on Saturday. Police arrested the 36-year-old man in another part of Tokyo after he slashed and stabbed people on a train on the Odakyu Line at about 8:40 pm (1140 GMT) on Friday, reported the media.

One victim, a female university student, was seriously injured, while the rest suffered less severe injuries.

As reported by The Sankei newspaper, the suspect told police: ‘I began feeling like I wanted to kill women who looked happy about six years ago. Anyone was fine, I just wanted to kill a lot of people.’ Several other media outlets, including NHK, reported similar quotes from the suspect.

According to a police spokesman on Saturday, no more information could be shared about the case.

Violence is rare in Japan, but there has been a spate of knife attacks by assailants unknown to the victims. In June 2008, a driver of a light truck crashed into a crowd in the popular Akihabara district and then jumped out of the vehicle and began stabbing pedestrians, killing seven people.