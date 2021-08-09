Delhi schools reopen partially for classes 10-12

From Monday, schools in Delhi will reopen in part for students in grades 10 to 12. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued the order (DDMA).

‘Students of class 10 to 12 in the city are permitted to visit their schools from August 9 (Monday) for admission-related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities for board exams. Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all ages may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians,’ the DDMA said in its order.

The DDMA has also approved the opening of weekly markets across Delhi starting Monday, with the condition that vendors and visitors adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. ‘ All weekly markets are permitted subject to strict adherence to government guidelines.’ The order stated that, ‘no unlicensed weekly market shall operate.’ The order added that roadside weekly markets will not be allowed.

The Delhi government asked students, teachers, and parents for feedback on the reopening of schools last week, and has received nearly 35,000 suggestions so far. ‘So far, 35000 suggestions have been received, with over 12,000 of them being received on the first day alone,’ Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister, said.