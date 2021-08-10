Covid: Karnataka to begin door-to-door health check-up to curb coronavirus spread

Bengaluru: Karnataka has decided to conduct door-to-door health checks in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Around 108 teams have been formed for this purpose and a door-to-door health checkup will be conducted in Bengaluru from August 16, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka. After the meeting, the minister addressed the press and stated that Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zones have more cases while other zones have fewer cases. Several measures have been taken to contain the spread of the virus in these zones. Currently, two teams will be sent along with doctors for door-to-door health checkups in each constituency. More doctors will be enlisted for this purpose.

In addition to keeping records of the queries in every house, awareness materials will also be given to citizens about the health check-up. While checking the health status of the family members, the doctors will also verify vaccination details, Covid systems, and if any symptoms are found, immediate testing will be conducted. The healthcare workers will be provided with vehicles and other materials for this purpose.

Covid cases in the city range from 400-500 every day, and the positivity rate remains between 0.9 and 0.64 percent. There are triaging centres in all BBMP wards if a patient exhibits symptoms similar to Covid. There are also doctors on duty in every constituency who are available to treat patients. Patients who test positive will also be given medical kits, and from now on they will also be provided with doctor phone numbers and helpline numbers, Ashoka explained. ‘The more numbers are seen in Bengaluru and we will ensure that apartment residents are all tested for Covid and along with that we have requested to strictly ensure the closing of common areas like a Swimming pool, gyms and parks in the apartment premises,’ he said.

Furthermore, residents are urged to follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) strictly, as many festivals are coming up in the next few months. These rules will be strictly enforced in temples and marketplaces, he said.