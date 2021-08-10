Experts opine breastmilk can protect newborns against Covid

Chennai: Experts from various organizations discussed the importance of breastfeeding during World Breastfeeding Week, which is being observed in the first week of August, along with concerns related to it including the COVID-19 vaccination for expectant mothers. According to experts, breastfeeding is the foundation of life and breast milk is the first and best defence a newborn has against illness, disease, and death since it is their ‘first vaccination.’

‘It optimally helps prevent malnutrition in all of its forms with long-term benefits for both children and mothers. Breastfed babies have a reduced risk of non-communicable illnesses as adults and are more likely to have a higher IQ. Breastfeeding additionally improves the mother-infant bond while lowering the mother’s risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and ovarian and breast cancer,’ experts said.

Dr.Covid: Karnataka to begin door-to-door health check-up to curb coronavirus spread Mangala Wani, president of BPNI (Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India), Maharashtra said, ‘Until now, COVID-19 infection has not been found in breast milk. Therefore, new mothers can breastfeed their babies even if they are suffering from COVID infection. It is entirely safe to do so.’ To prevent infection through talking, coughing, and sneezing, she suggests wearing masks, keeping hands and respiratory organs clean.

The vaccination for pregnant women was approved based on the recommendations of the NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization) under the condition that pregnant women are informed about the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as well as the risks and benefits associated with these vaccines.

‘There is no need to restrict or modify breastfeeding schedules before or after vaccination and even during mild common adverse effects like fever and sickness. Evidence shows that the advantages of breastfeeding exceed the dangers of transmission,’ said Dr. Ketan Bharadva, Chairperson of the IYCF (Infant and Young Child Feeding). According to him, breastmilk antibodies may help a newborn fight COVID-19 virus even if they are exposed.

Experts stressed the importance of having front-line community workers assist and counsel women and families to clear up any myths and misconceptions regarding infant care created by the pandemic.