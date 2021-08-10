‘If I hadn’t met her, don’t know where I would have been’: Virat Kohli on wife Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is in London with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The family is in attendance as the Indian cricket team prepares to play England in a five-match test series. While Virushka (as Anushka and Virat’s fans refer to them) tries to spend as much time together as possible, their daughter Vamika remains the couple’s top priority.

In a recent interview with Dinesh Karthik, the Indian captain revealed how he and Anushka ‘stay up to speed’ with Vamika’s itinerary.

‘Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay up to speed with her schedule,’ the cricketer said.

And, once they are done with their parental duties, Anushka and Virat opt for a walk down the street, since it is a luxury they miss back in India. ‘Just taking a stroll down the street is probably the most relaxing thing for both of us. Such is the reality of our lives back home. Can’t complain about anything in life, but we have to adjust. Thinking of going down the street in India is not even a dream for us now, it doesn’t even arrive in our dreams anymore,’ Virat told Karthik.

After becoming a parent, the cricketer acknowledged that his life had altered and that his priorities had evolved. A grin from his daughter, on the other hand, provides him ‘calming energy.’ Anushka and Virat had their first child on January 11th of this year. Virat believes his life would have been very different if he hadn’t met Anushka. The couple have been married for almost three years.

Virat also spoke up about his relationship with Anushka during his interview with Dinesh Karthik. He shared: ‘If I hadn’t met her (Anushka), I don’t know where I would have been. She has made me believe where I am and what impact I can have through what I do. She has alleviated me as a person, and that has eventually filtered through in cricket. I couldn’t be more grateful and lucky to have a life partner like her. She is absolutely my better half.’