Government sources said on Thursday the Afghan government had offered a coalition government to the Taliban in exchange for an end to violence in the country. According to the report, the Taliban were offered a power-sharing deal by Afghan government negotiators in Qatar. ‘Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in exchange for a stop to violence,’ a government source reportedly stated.

Taliban Capture Ghazni

Afghan Taliban forces captured Ghazni Thursday, a strategic city 150 km west of Kabul that protects the central border with the south. This news has been confirmed by Afghanistan’s interior ministry. ‘The enemy has taken control,’ said spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai. The fighting is still ongoing, he said. Ghazni’s loss likely means that the air force will be even more under pressure than they already were. In many places, Afghanistan’s dispersed security forces have been cut off from reinforcements by road. The air force is required to bolster those forces.

Within a week, ten provincial capitals have been overrun by the Taliban. In western and northern Afghanistan, the government has been largely defeated by the Taliban. In recent days, social media accounts supporting the Taliban have placed pride in displaying the spoils of war their fighters have claimed in recent days. It now holds only a scattered few contested cities that are dangerously close to falling to the Taliban. The insurgents seized armored vehicles, heavy weapons, and a drone at abandoned Afghan military bases.

After US-led forces began withdrawing from Afghanistan in May, the conflict between the Afghan government and the Taliban escalated dramatically. This month, the withdrawal is scheduled to end after 20 years of occupation.