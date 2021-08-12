Breaking news: ISRO fails to put GISAT-1 in orbit

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) mission to launch Geo Imaging Satellite (Gisat-1) earth observation satellite, EOS-03 into orbit was declared ‘unsuccessful’ on Thursday early morning,

ISRO declared that the mission failed because they were not receiving details from the cryogenic engine. ‘Technical anomaly in cryogenic stage,’ said chairman Dr. Sivan. On Thursday, the launch was scheduled for 5.43 am, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) rocket was being launched to place the EOS in a geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO).

India is expected to benefit from this satellite as it is designed to provide near real-time images of ‘areas of region of interest’. Potentially, the satellite could have helped plan operations for the country’s armed forces.

This was the third attempt to launch a satellite by the space agency. Originally, it was scheduled for March 5, 2020. ISRO had planned to launch it again earlier this year (2021), but they were unable due to a voltage issue.