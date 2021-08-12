He is very hardworking and focused: Anees Bazmee on Kartik Aaryan

The ‘Outsider’ appears to be gaining ground in the Hindi film industry’s empirical hierarchy. We’re talking about Kartik Aaryan, who has quickly become a favourite of nearly every major banner. He has signed projects with Sajid Nadiadwala, Ronnie Screwvala and Ekta Kapoor in the last three months.

Anees Bazmi who is working with Kartik in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, is not surprised by the rush hour in Kartik’s career. Speaking about working with Kartik, Bazmee said: ‘He is very hardworking and focused on his work. Woh ladka apne kaam ke ilava kuch nahin sochta. Apart from that, Kartik has a massive fan base. Audiences will love his comic timing in Bhool Bhulaiya.’

Also Read: Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow gets engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan

Kartik is always seeking for ways to broaden his acting horizons. For example, he plays a quirky cryptic figure that is both charming and perplexing in Shashanka Ghosh’s ‘Freddy’.

Ram Madhvani, who has directed Kartik in his next release of the thriller, ‘Dhamaka’ on Netflix stated: ‘He is full of surprises and he’s choosing roles which will help him grow as an actor.’