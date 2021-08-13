Keep all Onam celebrations to the minimum, says Kerala police

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police chief Anil Kant directed senior police officers and district police chiefs not to indulge in excessive celebrations during Onam on Thursday (August 12, 2021). The Kerala police chief evaluated the security arrangements to be made for the festival celebrations via video conference.

‘In the context of COVID-19, all kinds of celebrations during Onam should be kept to a minimum,’ Anil Kant, the Police chief said at the meeting. ‘Onam feast and other celebrations should be done inside the houses. Those who visit beaches and tourist points must ensure that they comply with all COVID-19 regulations,’ he added.

Kant also ordered the state police to increase night patrols during the festival. ‘Police should be vigilant against thieves. Special patrols will be set up in the areas where the guest workers are staying. Pink police patrolling on bicycles and bikes in public places will be further expanded,’ he added. In addition, the Kerala police chief ordered to diversify the activities of the Janamaithri beat and the women’s police cells.

Malayalees celebrate Onam to commemorate harvest season. In the Malayalam calendar, it is held on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam of the month Chingam and is based on Panchangam.

In Kerala, the COVID-19 situation remains grim as the state recorded 21,445 fresh cases, bringing the total infection to 36,31,638, with the number of people who died from the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths on Thursday. Over 20,723 people have recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recoveries to 34,36,318 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,76,518, according to a state government release.