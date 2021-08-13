Revenge killing -Man bites snake, kills it!

Jajpur: In a bizarre revenge incident, a tribal man bit a snake to death after it bit him in a remote village in Odisha’s Jajpur district. The snake bit Kishore Badra, who lives in Gambharipatia village under Salijanga panchayat of Danagadi block, on his leg on Wednesday night while he was returning home from his paddy field.

In a bid to exact revenge on the viper, Badra managed to catch it and bit it to death. ‘Something bit on my leg while I was returning home on foot last night. I switched on my torch and found it to be a poisonous krait snake. In order to take revenge, I took the snake in my hands and bit it repeatedly, killing the viper on the spot,’ said Badra.

After the incident, he returned to his village with the dead snake and told his wife about it. In no time, this became the talk of the village with Badra displaying the snake to his friends. While onlookers advised Badra to visit a nearby hospital, he refused to go to the hospital and instead went to a traditional healer for advice on the same night.

On Thursday, Badra said, ‘Even though I bit the poisonous krait, I did not feel any difficulty. I went to a traditional healer residing near the village and was cured.’