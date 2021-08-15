‘A Journey With Destiny’: Tales of independent India and legends born in 1947

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, the nation has experienced many milestones since gaining independence in 1947. India’s growth story and its values have been defined by these moments. This Independence Day, News18.com spoke to four of India’s legendary citizens who were born in 1947 from different walks of life. The stalwarts narrate their own journeys parallel to that of the country since 1947, speak of defining moments in their lives and India’s, describe what [email protected] means to them, and describe their aspirations for the country.

Former cricketer- Dilip Doshi



Born in 1947, we had the privilege of experiencing India as it sought to find its feet soon after independence and were part of that journey as school children and as undergraduates. As Indians, we should realize that we have been the melting pot of the world for thousands of years. People have made India their home because of its charm.

playback singer- Usha Uthup



There is unity in diversity, and regardless of the many languages spoken in India, so long as you pledged solidarity to the country, it was okay. This is one of the reasons why I have been able to sing in so many languages. As an Indian, you always have an advantage because there are so many religions, castes, and languages.

Former hockey captain- Ajit Pal Singh



I have seen India when it was still very primitive. People used to ride bicycles, there were not many motorcycles, and cars were rare. In Punjab, bullock carts are used for marriage processions. I have very high expectations for India as a nation. There is a greater level of education and awareness among the public today.

Violist & Composer- L Subramaniam

Even today, if you visit ancient temples in the southern states, you can get a glimpse of the ethos of those saints like Shankaracharya who lived here. I am proud to be an Indian when I see places like these. Since I perform abroad quite often, I have been advised to take up American citizenship, but there is no reason for me to give up India.