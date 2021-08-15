Over 1.5 crore Indians upload videos of them singing National Anthem, set record

Over 1.5 crore Indians around the world have shared recordings of themselves performing the national song on social media. According to the Ministry of Culture, the massive reaction on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day set a new record.

Many declared their joyous participation in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ which is being commemorated today, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement released on August 14.

Indians from all around the world recorded themselves chanting ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ breaking the previous record. ‘This is evidence of the inherent unity, strength and harmony of India, said the ministry.

According to the media reports, the record-breaking figures were achieved when the Ministry of Culture created a program to allow Indians all around the world to sing the national anthem by August 15 and upload it on a website.

Also Read: Officer who probed drug case related to Sushant’s death was awarded ‘Medal for Excellence’

Even prominent musicians, well-known intellectuals, top leaders, senior officials, soldiers and well-known athletes came together to sing the national anthem in unison, the ministry said.

‘When Indians sitting in a corner, thousands of miles away, sang the national anthem in private, their voices embodied the pride of one hundred and thirty-six crore citizens of India. The fact that more than 15 million entries were achieved in just twenty-one days is in itself living proof that when the people of India put their heart to something, no goal is difficult or unachievable,’ the ministry further stated, adding, ‘The national anthem is a symbol of our pride. This program of singing the national anthem has not only created enthusiasm among all but the whole world has also got the message of strong unity of India.’