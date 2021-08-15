Policeman almost run over by car he stopped for checking; video surfaces

Patiala: A speeding vehicle attempted to run over a police officer in Punjab’s Patiala district on Saturday, as the latter attempted to halt the vehicle for a regular inspection. The horrifying occurrence was caught on a camera.

The police officer was checking automobiles in Patiala ahead of the 75th Independence Day. He motioned for the driver of the fast white automobile to come to a halt for inspection. However, the driver did not stop and hit the officer and raced away.

The officer can be seen in the footage attempting to stop the vehicle from approaching him. Instead of stopping, the motorist strikes the police officer, who then falls to the ground and the guy speeding away while the injured officer lies on the road.

The case has been reported to the authorities. The car’s registration number has been recorded and attempts are underway to determine the driver’s identity and apprehend him.