Township to Provide ‘Employment’ for Former Naxalites

Chhattisgarh: In the past year, 403 naxalites have surrendered in Dantewada. Many have been rewarded for their efforts. In Dantewada, former naxals will be able to live in a township and receive training for employment for the first time. There will be 108 one-room apartments and 20 shops.

Under the Lone Varratu (Come back home) campaign, Naxalites are surrendering. As the former naxalites’ lives would be in danger if they remained in their villages, the township is being constructed in order to protect them. Abhishek Pallav, SP of Dantewada, ‘Shops of different things will be opened. A variety of skills would be taught in the township, including electrical work, repairs, scientific farming and animal husbandry, so that the villagers could find employment’.

It was discovered that only 32 of these naxalites have Aadhaar cards and bank accounts, so they are not eligible for government benefits, he said, adding that 250 naxalites were issued Aadhar cards as part of the Lone Varratu Abhiyan-2. ‘We have opened their bank accounts, so they can now take advantage of 12 government schemes’,said SP Abhishek Pallav.

‘Earlier, we worked at the command of the Naxalite commander. Now that we have returned, we will get a job. Previously, we lived in forests and mountains. We’re feeling good now that we’re back here’,a former Naxalite said.