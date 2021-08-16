Breaking News: Uzbekistan reports crash of Afghan military aircraft

Upon crossing the border into Uzbekistan, an Afghan military jet crashed, and its pilot ejected and survived, the Uzbek defense ministry reported on Monday. Taliban insurgents have taken control of Kabul after overthrowing the Afghan government on Sunday.

Uzbekistan’s southernmost province Surxondaryo, adjacent to Afghanistan, was the site of the crash late on Sunday. The Uzbekistan defense ministry was cited by Russian news agency RIA as saying the pilot was injured after he was ejected. As of Sunday, Uzbekistan reported detaining 84 Afghan soldiers who had crossed the border for medical treatment.