Union Health Minister to visit Kerala today, to review Covid-19 situation

Thiruvananthapuram: Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, is scheduled to be in Kerala on Monday to do an on-site assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the southern state amid a continuous spike in Coronavirus cases. He will be accompanied by National Center for Disease Control head Dr. Sujeet K Singh and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

During his visit, Mandaviya will also meet the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and the state’s health minister, Veena George, along with central and state government officers at Kovalam.

On the next day, the Union Health Minister will also be visiting Guwahati to review cases and measures being taken to reduce transmission in the northeastern states. The health ministers of northeastern states will attend the meeting.

On Sunday, Kerala registered 18,582 new cases of COVID-19, pushing its total infection count to 36.69 lakh. The number of fatalities rose to 18,601 with 102 more cases reported. The state health department reports that 20,829 people have been cured of the illness since Saturday, bringing the total recovery to 34,92,367 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,78,630. 1,22,970 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and the TPR was 15.11 percent. 2,94,57,951 samples have been tested so far, it said.