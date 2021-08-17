Heart-wrenching: Anushka on video of people falling off Kabul flight

Actress Anushka Sharma is the latest celebrity to voice dismay about the political turmoil in Afghanistan. Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan Akhtar and others had remarked on the issue earlier in the day.

Residents of Afghanistan are attempting to leave the nation after the Taliban rebel organisation seized control of the country barely weeks after starting an attack following the withdrawal of US and Nato soldiers. The internet has been filled with videos of men and women rushing to airports. A handful even tried to cling to the wheels of planes, but they slid off and landed on house rooftops.

Sharing one such video of a person falling off a flight to their death, Anushka wrote on Instagram story, ‘This is heart-wrenching. No one should have to go through this.’

As the footage of individuals falling from planes became viral, Asvaka, a local news organisation, tweeted: ‘Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly on to the tires of an airplane fell on top of people’s houses. One of the locals confirmed this and said that the fall of these people made a loud and terrifying noise.’

Also Read: Two men arrested for allegedly throwing slippers at doctor in Kerala

Following the overthrow of President Ashraf Ghani’s government, thousands of Afghans raced onto the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport on Monday, so eager to escape the Taliban’s takeover of their country that they hung on to an American military plane as it took off and fell to death, according to officials. At least seven individuals were killed as a result of the pandemonium.