Indian Embassy in Kabul is evacuated; IAF plane arrives at Jamnagar airport

Due to escalating tensions in Afghanistan, India evacuated its entire embassy on Tuesday, including its ambassador. The aircraft with 130 diplomats and 20 Indians stranded in Afghanistan landed in Jamnagar earlier today. India evacuated its mission in Kabul a second time since 1996 – both times following the rise of the Taliban.

Two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan, the announcement was made. On Sunday, the Taliban captured Kabul, completing their takeover of the country in a lightning offensive that saw provinces and warlords give up without a fight, just days after the US withdrew troops. Air Force Station in Jamnagar was the destination of the IAF aircraft which took off from Kabul. The C-17 Globemaster, which is headed to Delhi this afternoon, is being escorted by officers.

‘Around 11:30 AM, the aircraft landed and we went to the tarmac to welcome the evacuees with garlands. As the aircraft is being refueled, they are taken to a facility for lunch,’ said Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. ‘The passengers, who had been tense, looked relieved after landing in Jamnagar. The evacuees have been taken to a facility within the Air Force Station for refreshment and once the aircraft has been refueled, they will continue on their journey to Delhi,’ district collector of Jamnagar Sourabh Pardhi said.

It is the second evacuation flight. The Indian embassy in Kabul evacuated around 40 people on Monday before its operations were suspended at the airport there. Due to the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the Union Home Ministry announced on Tuesday a new category of visas for Afghans who want to come to India. Thousands of Afghans rushed to Kabul’s main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and died. According to US officials, at least seven people died in the chaos. Kabul airport, which was evacuated yesterday, resumed its operations today.

The MEA stated on Monday that it was monitoring the situation ‘at high levels’ and that it was ‘in constant contact with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities’. ‘The Government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan,’ Bagchi said in a statement.