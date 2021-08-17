J&K: BJP leader shot dead by militants in Kulgam

Srinagar: A BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district was shot dead by militants on Tuesday, officials said. At around 4.30 pm, assailants shot at Javved Ahmad Dar near his residence in the Brazloo Jageer area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

He was the BJP’s constituency president in the Homeshalibugh assembly constituency, died on the spot, the authorities said. Officials said the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to find the militants.

In the meantime, political parties across the spectrum condemned the attack. Altaf Thakur, a BJP spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir, condemned the killing and called it cowardly and barbaric. ‘The militants are feeling frustrated and targeting innocents. Killing unarmed people won’t lead to anything. It is cowardly and a barbaric act,’ he told the police while urging them to nab the killers and punish them severely.

Vice president of the National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, also spoke out against the killing. ‘Terrible news from Kulgam. Javved Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Javved’s family and colleagues. May Allah grant him place in Jannat,’ Abdullah tweeted.

Read also: Duo arrested for running ISIS propaganda: NIA

The NC said such dastardly acts impede peace in Kashmir. ‘JKNC unequivocally condemns the assassination of BJP leader Javved Ahmad in Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice and such dastardly acts are a hindrance to peace in Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief,’ tweeted the NC.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing, saying such violence has no place in society. ‘Condemn the killing of BJP leader Javaid Dar and there is no place for such acts of violence. Sympathies and condolences to his family,’ she said.

In its statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone described it as a senseless and inexcusable act of violence. ‘We condemn the killing of BJP worker Javaid Ahmad Dar in strongest terms and without reservation. This is a senseless and an unjustifiable act of violence. We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,’ the JKPC wrote in an official tweet.