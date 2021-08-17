US eases travel advisory for India

Washington: On Monday, the US lowered its travel advisory for India to Level 2: Moderate. The new travel advisory of Level 2, which is considered safe, was issued in response to a significant improvement of Covid situation in India.

The US put India in Level 4 at the beginning of this year, advising its citizens not to travel to India which was at that time experiencing an unprecedented second wave of the Covid-19.

As a result of Covid-19, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for India, indicating a moderate level of the coronavirus there. ‘Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,’ the State Department said.

At the same time, the State Department warned against traveling to Jammu and Kashmir (except to Eastern Ladakh and Leh, the capital) because of terrorism and civil unrest. A travel advisory has also been posted information asking them not to travel anywhere within 10 km of the border with Pakistan due to the risk of armed conflict.