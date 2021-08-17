‘We miss Shilpa on set, don’t know when she’ll be back’: Anurag Basu

Actress Shilpa Shetty has been judging the kids’ dance reality show, Super Dancer, for four seasons now. However, she has been away from the program since her husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested on July 20 for allegedly producing and disseminating pornographic videos using mobile applications. Her co-judge, filmmaker Anurag Basu, acknowledges that she will be missed.

Speaking to a leading daily, Basu shared: ‘Yes, absolutely, we miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us.’

A number of celebrities have joined Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor on the judge’s panel in Shetty’s absence. However, the 51-year-old filmmaker, who previously collaborated with Shetty on the film Life in a… Metro (2007), says he has no clue when the actor would return to the set of the show.

‘I have no clue. I had sent her a message asking, ‘When are you coming back’, but I got no reply, so I don’t know when she will be back. I can’t say. I don’t know what’s happening. Let’s hope (she returns) soon. I’m just looking forward,’ he further said.

