Worried over Covid-19 symptoms, couple commits suicide

Karnataka: On Tuesday, a 40-year-old man and his wife apparently killed themselves worried over symptoms of Covid-19 infection at Baikampady in the city, police sources said.

Ramesh and Guna R Suvarna, residents of an apartment in the city, have been identified as the deceased. These two have been exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus infection for the past few days, according to sources. The couple sent a message to the city police commissioner, N Shashi Kumar, on Monday informing him that they were ending their lives because the media coverage about the disease was making them anxious. Immediately, the commissioner asked them not to take any extreme steps hastily. Additionally, he asked media groups to track down the couple.

However, by the time the police reached the apartment, both had hanged themselves. Sources said another reason was included in the woman’s death note. In her letter, she expressed her pain about going issueless and the death of their child 13 days after birth. In addition, the note mentions that her diabetes is out of control despite taking two insulin injections a day. The note also asks that their belongings be given to the poor, the sources said. A case has been filed.