BJP worker spends Rs 1.6 lakh to build temple for PM Modi in Pune

Pune: A BJP worker in Pune built a temple for Narendra Modi, embellished with a bust of the Prime Minister. The temple was formally inaugurated on Independence Day. Mayur Munde, 37, said it was his way of paying homage to PM who had ‘constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.’ The tiny roadside shrine, which measures 6ft x 2.5ft x 7.5ft, is located in Pune’s Aundh neighbourhood.

‘Mayur Munde a #BJP worker from Pune has built a temple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aundh area of Pune. Spent Rs 1.5 Lakhs and 6 months to get the work completed,’ a Twitter user and journalist Ali Shaikh wrote, along with the pictures.

Mayur Munde a #BJP worker from Pune has built a temple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aundh area of Pune. Spent Rs 1.5 Lakhs and 6 months to get the work completed.#Pune pic.twitter.com/uHaOPAG8LI — Ali shaikh (@alishaikh3310) August 17, 2021

Speaking about the same, Munde stated: ‘After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully. I thought that for a person who built Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises.’

The Prime Minister’s bust and the red marble used in the building were imported from Jaipur and the entire cost was about Rs 1.6 lakh, he said. The building has been equipped with toughened glass for further security. He further mentioned that a poem dedicated to Modi is posted adjacent to the building.

Meanwhile, the temple has been criticised by the opposition, who has labelled it as fanatical. ‘It is a height of fanaticism. On the one hand, BJP is removing names of former Prime Ministers from schemes and on the other, its workers are building temples of its leaders,’ Congress spokesperson Anant Gadgil told the media.

‘One can definitely have loyalty to any leader. But such deification of an individual, no matter who he is, will not be tolerated by a city like Pune,’ Prashant Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president for Pune stated.