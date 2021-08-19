IIT Delhi starts fundraising campaign

New Delhi: A fundraising campaign has been launched by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to realize its vision for 2030. With its fundraising campaign ‘Going Further, by Giving Back’, IIT Delhi is reaching out to its alumni around the world to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

An IIT Delhi statement has said that the fund has set a target to collect pledges from its over 54,000 global alumni in order to reach its aspirations moving forward. Alumni can pledge amounts ranging from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 61 lakhs over five years. In its statement, IIT Delhi said the attempt is inspired by the annual fund raising campaigns of some of the leading global universities, which have raised even greater levels of alumni and philanthropic funding through their annual campaigns.

In order to achieve its higher levels of teaching, research, and strategic goals, IIT Delhi has also identified the need to diversify its funding sources.

In an announcement of the ‘Going Further, by Giving Back’ fundraising campaign, Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi, said: ‘Since its establishment in 1961, IIT Delhi has nurtured and encouraged people who want to change the world by doing things differently. After 60 years, that same founding ethos has gained even more significance by giving brilliant people the space to make a tangible difference, to do new and disruptive things. Our alumni community is international, with representation in almost every corner of the world. I’m very proud that this ambitious fundraising campaign will have a truly global outreach.’

Professor Naveen Garg, Dean of Alumni Affairs and International Programmes at IIT Delhi, said, ‘Many of our alumni have a lot of love and affection for the Institute and we hope they use this opportunity to contribute and make a difference to their alma mater.’

In addition, the ‘Going Further, by Giving Back’ campaign will include outreach activities to encourage the global community of over 54,000 IIT Delhi alumni to contribute and participate in the Institute’s core mission and purpose of advancing science, technology, nation building, and international collaboration.

Mr. Arun Duggal, Chairman, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation said, ‘Alumni contributions to the Institute’s Endowment Fund significantly enable and sustain what is possible to do, and the speed at which it can be done. We as alumni are excited to be announcing one of India’s most ambitious university fundraising campaigns. Even more, we are proud about all the benefits it will bring for years to come for the future generations of IIT Delhi graduates.’