Man shoots wife for filing complaint against him, gets arrested

New Delhi: On Wednesday, a 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly opening fire at his wife in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri to force her to withdraw a complaint she lodged against him earlier in the day, police said.

Mohit, the accused, resides in U-Block in Mangolpuri, they said. The police said Monika, who married Mohit a year ago, had been living with her parents in S-Block Mangolpuri following the dispute. Monika allegedly called the police at 9 am, complaining that her husband had quarrelled with her. However, she said she was not at home, they added. Around 2 pm, the woman went to the Raj Park police station and filed a complaint against her husband. This time, when the police contacted Mohit, he said he was at Connaught Place and could only be reached by evening. Around 4 pm, the complainant called the police again to report her husband’s arrival, according to a senior officer. When a police team arrived, they found Mohit holding a firearm and Monika screaming alarms, he said.

Police overpowered Mohit with the help of neighbours and arrested him, the officer said. The police were informed by Monika that Mohit fired at her in an attempt to make her withdraw her complaint against him. In spite of the bullet missing her, she was taken to a hospital for medical examination, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh.

He said the accused is under police custody, and an FIR is filed under the relevant sections. The police are trying to determine how the weapon was obtained, Mr. Singh said.

The police said that Mohit is unemployed and Monika is taking her M.Com exam.