‘PM Modi temple’ built in Pune closed after widespread criticism

Pune: The temple built for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a BJP worker in Pune was closed on Wednesday amid heavy criticism from the opposition parties.

A BJP worker and real estate agent Mayur Munde built the temple for Narendra Modi, embellished with a bust of the Prime Minister. The temple was formally inaugurated on Independence Day. Munde said it was his way of paying homage to PM who had ‘constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.’ He added that the entire cost spent on the temple was about Rs 1.6 lakh.

Meanwhile, the temple has been criticised by the opposition, who has labelled it as fanatical. ‘It is a height of fanaticism. On the one hand, BJP is removing names of former Prime Ministers from schemes and on the other, its workers are building temples of its leaders,’ Congress spokesperson Anant Gadgil said.

The temple building was covered with paper after the backlash. According to reports, Modi’s statue was also removed from the structure late on Wednesday.

The next day, NCP activists went to the temple to execute fake rites in protest of India’s soaring fuel prices. They were disappointed when they saw Modi’s statue was missing.

NCP workers of Pune city today reached out to Narendra Modi Temple in Aundh today seeking help of the God to reduce prices of Petrol and Diesel in the country but they found the statue was missing.They came with a plate to perform Aarti and bottle of fuel to offer to God.#Pune pic.twitter.com/axWnZEWZqp — Ali shaikh (@alishaikh3310) August 19, 2021

‘We had come to the temple and wanted to offer petrol, LPG and food items to the idol as their prices are running at an all-time high. We had decided to pray at the temple to bring down the prices of necessary items, provide employment to youths and solve civic problems of the city but we were disappointed that the bust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been removed,’ Nationalist Congress Party leader Prashant Jagtap told the media.