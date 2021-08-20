13 nursing college students test positive for Covid-19

Chennai: As many as 13 students have tested positive for Covid-19 since Salem Government Nursing College reopened. Tamil Nadu’s government ordered all medical and nursing colleges to reopen on Monday.

In Salem, a third-year nursing student on duty at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and hospital developed fever after classes reopened.

Read also: Great gift from SBI!: A floating ATM on Dal Lake

The third-year student tested positive for Covid. As soon as 19 others in the class were tested, it was found that 10 of them had the infection. Two other first-year students were also found to be positive for Covid. 176 students studying at the nursing college have been tested in the past two days.

Those infected are receiving care at the Covid ward of the government hospital in Salem.