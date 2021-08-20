Breaking News: Hizbul Mujahideen Militants killed in Pulwama

Local militants belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen have been killed in an encounter in Khrew, Pulwama district. Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, says the two were part of Hizbul’s hit squad. Police identified one of the slain militants as Musaib Mushtaq of Khrew who reportedly involved in the killing of a peon at Government Higher Secondary School, Pastuna on July 23 this year. It is not clear why the peon was killed.

Among the two slain militants, Musaib Mushtaq killed Javid Ahmad Malik, a school peon, Kumar said, adding the second militant will be identified soon. According to Kumar, the two men were part of a Hizbul mujahideen hit squad responsible for killing civilians in south Kashmir. From the encounter site, an AK rifle and a pistol were recovered. During the midnight hours, police and soldiers laid siege to the area where militants were hiding. Soon after, a gunfight broke out and two militants were killed in the early morning hours. In the four-to-five-hour-long gunfight, one structure was damaged.

Read more: Afghanistan must be rebuilt by China: Taliban

On Thursday, militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s old neighborhood Saraf Kadal, injuring two cops and a civilian. Three of the injured were hospitalized. An Apni party functionary was shot on Thursday evening by militants belonging to The Resistence Front (TRF) in Devsar, Kulgam. Three political workers, including a BJP member and his wife, have been killed by the TRF. In the last 11 days, it has carried out three deadly attacks on BJP and Apni Party workers.

In the last few weeks, militant activity in Jammu and Kashmir has risen dramatically. Political killings and encounters with security forces – of late in Rajouri district across the Pir Panjal – have been associated with a surge in civilian, militant and security force fatalities.