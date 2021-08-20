Diesel prices drops for third day in a row

New Delhi: The public sector oil companies reduced the price of diesel for third day in a row. On Friday, the price was reduced by 20 paise. In the last three days, 60 paise was reduced. Petrol rates remained unchanged. Petrol rate were hiked last on July 17.

Diesel is now sold at Rs 89.27 per liter in Delhi, petrol prices is at Rs 101.84 a liter in the national capital. Petrol is priced at Rs 102.08 and diesel at Rs 92.33 in Kolkata.

Oil companies in the country revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes and transportation charges. Rajasthan levies the highest tax on fuel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.