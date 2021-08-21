‘Age is just a number, I work out 2-3 hours every day’: Puneet Issar

Fitness should be even more essential after the age of 60, according to actor Puneet Issar, who is also a fitness enthusiast.

The 62-year-old shares on the occasion of World Senior Citizen’s Day. ‘I workout two to three hours every day. I am going to be 63 in September, but age is just a number for me. Umar se baal safed hote hain khoon nahi. Mentally, I still run 10 km a day. Weight training is a must for me. I don’t believe in artificial supplements. God has given me a good structure and genes and I just maintain it and why not.’

The actor, who has appeared in films such as Sanam Bewafa, Border, Krrish, Partner, and Ready, among others, also criticises Indians who believe that once they reach the age of 60, their live is finished.

‘Hamari soch hai ki exercise karna and workout is for young people and it should be done only when you are young. But what we don’t understand is that we don’t need to exercise so much in our young days because our metabolism is fast and our overall health is good. When you start ageing, the degeneration of the bones start. We need to strengthen the muscle around the bones and so your body can function for a prolonged period. And the only way for that to happen is through workouts, you have to do weight training,’ Puneet Issar said.

The actor believes that people should not be defined by their age, particularly those who stop exercising after the age of 30 or 40. ‘On the contrary, after 60 exercising is compulsory, it is the most important thing. I think this is all in the mind, agar aap sochoge ki aap buddhe ho, toh aap buddhe ho jaoge. And then that will be the end of it.’