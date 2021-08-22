‘Aren’t you a Christian too?’ Cyber attack on Kunchacko Boban for hurting religious sentiments

The first look poster of the movie ‘Chera’ starring Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew was released yesterday. Actor Kunchacko Boban also shared the poster. However, many people have come out in protest after the actor shared the poster.

Crawling soon! #CheraHere’s wishing the entire team, my best wishes!#lijinjose #najeemkoya #arunmc #nimishasajayan Posted by Kunchacko Boban on Saturday, August 21, 2021

The first look poster of the film resembles the image of Jesus lying on his mother’s lap after being taken down from the cross. Then the post is named as Chera. The protesters are disappointed with Chackochan’s support for such films. According to the comment below the post, the freedom of expression of the current filmmakers is an insult to religious sentiments.

Earlier, there were similar protests and cyberattacks against Nadirsha’s movie ‘Iso’. There was a call to change the movie’s name. Furthermore, the High Court rejected the public interest litigation seeking to ban the film from being shown.

Chera’s first look is reminiscent of Michelangelo’s world-famous sculpture, Piata. The film is directed by Lijin Jose and produced by Arjun MC. The screenplay is done by Najeem Koya. Shahbaz Aman composes music with lyrics by Anwar Ali. Background music is by Ajoy Jose. Alex J. Pulickal handles the camera and Frances Louis does the editing. Chera is directed by Lijin Jose after the movies ‘Friday’ and ‘Law Point’.