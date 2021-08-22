Kabul airport chaos claims lives of Afghans, British military reports

The British Defence Ministry says at least seven Afghans were killed in an attempted escape from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover, the UK Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. ‘We are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible, despite the challenging conditions on the ground,’ the defense ministry said in a statement.

Afghans are depicted in several videos being shared on social media making a desperate effort to flee the Taliban, who entered Kabul a week ago after sweeping the country with lightning speed. In a video posted to Twitter by Walla News reporter Barak Ravid on Saturday, the desperation and chaos at Kabul airport can be seen.

Ravid’s video, taken by a Kabul NGO worker, showed a huge group of Afghans pressed up against a barbed-wire fence, small children frantically shouting for help. A source from an NGO speaking from Kabul airport said that ‘The main problem is that it’s impossible to pass through the gates to get on the planes, regardless of whether one is on an evacuees list’.

Reports state that at least a dozen people have been killed and several others injured as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperately trying to escape the country. The US Embassy issued a new security warning on Saturday, telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport unless they receive individual instructions from a US official.