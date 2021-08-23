Private schools in Dubai to end all distance learning on October 3

Dubai: All private schools in Dubai will end all distance learning on October 3. The students must return to classrooms after this. This was instructed by Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai on Monday.

There will be a gradual return from the first day of term on August 29, when children can return to classrooms or learn from home. Five weeks into the term, in-person classes will be obligatory for all.

As per the data released by the authority, 96% private schoolteachers and 70% of children aged 12 to 17 in Dubai have received coronavirus vaccines.

Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the regulating authority of private schools in the emirate has made it clear that vaccinations are not compulsory for staff and students above 16. KHDA said that eligible school staff who do not wish to have the vaccine must submit a negative PCR test each week. Students meanwhile are not obliged to submit negative PCR tests. Social distancing of one metre is recommended, but not mandated.

‘From the start of the academic year until September 30, parents will have the choice of distance learning or face-to-face learning for their children. From October 3, 2021, all teaching and learning at Dubai private schools will be face-to-face only. After this date, students who wish to continue with distance learning must provide a medical certificate issued by Dubai Health Authority’, said KHDA.

‘Class groups or grade/year levels may temporarily switch to distance learning if positive cases of Covid-19 are detected ‘, it added.

‘To continue to enjoy these freedoms throughout the academic years it is crucial that students, parents and school staff fully comply with the protocols at all times’, KHDA added.