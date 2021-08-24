Angela Merkel’s administration was accused of being unfair to people in Afghanistan by clearing beer cans before evacuating stranded people. According to the bestselling German newspaper Bild, 65,000 cans of beer and 340 bottles of wine have been removed prior to people, working for German companies. Throughout German media coverage of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, a narrative titled, ‘Germany’s withdrawal from Afghanistan: Beer and wine have been shipped – but local staff remain’.

US President Joe Biden admitted yesterday that mass evacuations from Afghanistan aren’t without risk. According to Mr. Biden, the US has rescued 13,000 people so far in ‘one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history’. However, criticism over evacuations reached Germany when Bild reported that German management abandoned native Afghan workers who risked their lives for Germany. RT’s Peter Oliver stated: ‘The response from the government in Germany is that they want Afghan refugees to stay in neighboring countries rather than in Germany’.

German evacuation flights continue to depart from Kabul airport. On Thursday, 900 people were evacuated on these planes. But not before Germany removed some 65,000 cans of beer and 340 bottles of wine. It was criticized that they did that before people were put on those planes. The removal of the beer cans and wine occurred at the end of June when the German military was wrapping up its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Since the outrage, Ms. Merkel has said that Germany should urgently evacuate up to 10,000 people from Afghanistan.

In a closed-door meeting of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) celebration, she remarked: ‘We are witnessing difficult times. Now we must focus on the rescue mission’. The US and UK police introduced stronger security measures at the airport gates overnight. It remains unclear how long the US will maintain its hold on the airport, and whether or not the Taliban will continue to let citizens depart. Britain fears the airlift may end inside days, before the August 31 deadline.