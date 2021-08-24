US military dogs get seating priority over Afghan evacuees! China lashes out and mocks US.

Despite the US withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the Chinese media once again mocked the United States. Xinhua’s GlobaLink, a website running satirical shows, features a video clip in which an anchor mocks the US evacuation efforts. ‘During the evacuation, over 600 Afghans crammed onto a cargo plane, but US military dogs sat on reserved seats on a passenger plane,’ said the anchor.

Potshots, however, did not stop there. An anchor mocked the US administration after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US mission in Afghanistan was ‘not Saigon’. The anchor asked: ‘Secretary, if not Saigon, is it Baghdad, Damascus, Havana?’ alluding to the many wars the US has fought around the world. Then she went on to say that the US has fought so many wars around the world for various reasons.

‘One, when facing disasters, don’t rely on a superpower that brings a super disaster. The second point is, if you are seeking nation-building, now you know which door to avoid’, the anchor said as she concluded the video clip. China’s state media has lashed out at US, time and again for the Afghan crisis. The editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times, Hu Xijin, in her tweet, said: ‘Netizens joked that the power transition in Afghanistan is even smoother than the presidential transition in the U.S’.

A joke trending on Chinese social media over the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan said, ‘If you ever feel useless, Never forget that the United States took four presidents, thousands of lives, trillions of dollars and nearly two decades, To replace Taliban with Taliban’.