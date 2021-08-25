‘It is the property of neither Modi nor the BJP’: Mamata Banerjee on NMP

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Union government over the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) policy. The Trinamool Congress leader accused that the government is going to sell assets that belong to the country.

‘We condemn this shocking and unfortunate decision. These assets belong to the country. It is the property of neither Modi nor the BJP. They (central government) can’t just sell a country’s assets as per their whims and fancies’, Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

‘The entire country will stand together and oppose this ‘anti-people” decision’. The BJP should be ashamed. No one has given them the right to sell our nation’s assets’, she said.

On Monday, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the NMP Scheme that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors — from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums. By this the government is aiming to monetize to collect about Rs 6 trillion.