Royal Enfield to launch its ‘Classic 350′ on Friday: Know the features and price

New Delhi: India’s most popular motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield will launch its ‘Classic 350’ on Friday.

The bike will be powered with a 349cc DOHC engine producing a max power of 20PS peak power and 27Nm of torque. The engine is inspired from Meteor 350 and uses the J-platform from Meteor. The transmission is likely to remain the same 5-speed unit.

The bike will also feature a new meter console with Tripper Turn-by-Turn Navigation and a small screen to help riders navigate using a Bluetooth connection with their smartphone.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched in 3 variants –single seater Classic 350, twin seater Classic 350 and Classic 350 Single Edition.

it is expected to have entry-level pricing of somewhere around Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), extending up to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).