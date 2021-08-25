Woman slaps auto driver, thrashes him with slipper in front of policeman

Lucknow: Days after a video of a Lucknow girl hitting and pestering a cab driver sparked outrage on social media, another incident involving a woman assaulting an auto driver with her slippers has surfaced. The incident occurred on August 21 near Lucknow’s Tedhi Puliya Main Chowk, when two young men and a woman were observed arguing with a tempo driver over an auto fee.

The auto-driver is seen pleading for assistance from a police officer while the two youngsters scream and verbally attack him in the footage that has gone viral. A woman arrives on the scene and smacks the driver before assaulting him with her chappals. When the police officers nearby notice the man being struck with slippers, they rush forward to help.

Also Read: ‘Shershaah’ made my chest swell with pride for soldiers: Kamal Haasan

The two men and the woman, according to reports, had taken a trip in his auto but refused to pay the entire fee asked by the driver. Soon after, they got into a disagreement and the three of them began assaulting him. The driver said that when he asked them to stop abusing him, they began hitting him. As a result of the ruckus, people came to observe what was going on and several of them recorded videos and shared them on social media.

As of now, there has been no complaint filed against the woman. ‘We have not been received complaints from any of the parties,’ a Lucknow Police official said.