Stranded in Afghanistan: Indians await evacuation along with Afghan Sikhs

Despite the rapid deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan, there are still at least 20 Indian nationals stranded in the country, which is now under Taliban control. A total of 140 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are believed to be trapped, awaiting evacuation. There are 20 Indian nationals who have requested evacuation to the Indian government. Sources said there might be some more who have not reached out yet and others who do not want to return to India.

Since August 15, India has evacuated over 800 people from Afghanistan. Most of them are Indian nationals and members of the Sikh and Hindu communities in Afghanistan. On Thursday, a military aircraft brought 180 people from Kabul to Delhi. Earlier, at a special meeting, S Jaishankar informed floor leaders that efforts to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan were in full swing, and that the government was trying to extract as many people as possible.

In the meantime, twin explosions rocked the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 120 others. In a desperate bid to flee the brutal Taliban rule, thousands of Afghans are flooding the premises and crowding all entrances into the Hamid Karzai International Airport, as back-to-back attacks take place just outside. Several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, issued terror alerts following the explosions.