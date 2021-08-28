NCB seizes MD, charas, ganja – nabs 7 persons

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) agents arrested seven people, including two Nigerians, in a drive to flush out mephedrone (MD) dealers in Mumbai and nearby suburbs, an official said Saturday (August 28).

Two NCB officials were injured during the drive, which began on Thursday, while conducting a raid in Navi Mumbai, an official said. The NCB team recovered a commercial quantity of MD from the accused. ‘Arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit in a drug case on Friday was also part of the operation,’ he said, adding Dixit was remanded in NCB custody till Monday.

NCB’s Mumbai Zonal team intercepted Abusufiyan Khan from suburban Jogeshwari on Thursday and recovered an intermediate quantity of MD from him, he said. Khan is one of the main peddlers and suppliers in a drug case, he said.

In a separate operation, NCB officials seized 57.3 grams of MD along with a small quantity of Charas and Ganja (cannabis) in Vasai and Nallasopara East in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said, adding one Rafiq Mohammed Ali Shaikh and Nigerian national Jonhcen Maka were arrested in this case. Maka is a major supplier of MD in Nallasopara, according to the official. Additionally, he supplies this drug to peddlers and clients in Mumbai and its suburbs. Similarly, NCB officials seized 52 grams of MD from Irfan Ikramuddin Khan, a history-sheeter, from suburban Goregaon.

Read also: ED summons TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and his wife in money laundering case

NCB officials have taken over 55 grams of MD as well as small quantities of Ganja and other drugs from Nigerian drug traffickers Kingsley Ukwueza on the intermediate night of Thursday and Friday, he said. According to him, the Nigerian hid in a Nigerian community kitchen with around 50 compatriots, who charged at the NCB team and injured two officers.

Ukwueza is a major MD trafficker and supplier in Navi Mumbai. The official said he has international connections. In another operation, a team from NCB Mumbai seized 65 grams of MD (commercial quantity) near Mira Road in Thane district on Friday. They also intercepted a man, Riyaaz Iqbal Tandel, he said.