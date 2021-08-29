Teacher gets show cause notice for complaining about obscene messages sent by students

Kolkata: A school teacher from Howrah has complained that she had received a show cause notice and was suspended for seven days for complaining about students sending obscene messages during online class.

She alleged that during class 9 examination some students started sending vulgar messages to each other and she after detecting this asked the students to leave the class. Just after that, the students started sending vulgar messages to the teacher and threatened her with dire consequences.

She in the complaint also accused that although she had reported the incident to the head of the school and school authorities, they turned down the complaint. She was allegedly advised to ignore this episode considering it to be a professional hazard.

Meanwhile, Souryo Sadhan Das, the administrator of the school claimed that the teacher was show caused, not suspended, and added that following the teacher’s complaint, the school had started looking into the matter and she unnecessarily went to the police station.