‘Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya’: President Ram Nath Kovind

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the Ramayan conclave in Ayodhya and released the postal cover of the Ramayan conclave. The President will also visit the Ram Janmabhoomi construction site in the city.

‘Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya’, said Ram Nath Kovind.

‘I feel that when my family members named me, they were possibly having the feeling of respect and affection towards Ram Katha and Lord Ram, which is seen in the common public’, President said.

The literal meaning of Ayodhya is the one with whom it is impossible to wage a war. Owing to the courage and power of Raghuvanshi kings Raghu, Dileep, Aj, Dashrath and Ram, their capital was considered unconquerable. Therefore, the name of this city as ‘Ayodhya’ will always remain relevant. During his days of exile, Lord Ram did not call armies of Ayodhya and Mithila to fight the war. He gathered the Kols, Bheels, Vaanars and formed his army. In his campaign, he included ‘Jatayu (vulture)’. He strengthened love and friendship with the tribals’, he further added.

‘The popularity of Ram Katha is not only in India but worldwide. There are many readable forms of Ramkatha, including Ramcharit-Manas of Goswami Tulsidas in north India, Kritivas Ramayana in the eastern part of India, Kamban Ramayana in the south’, President Kovid tweeted.

?????? ?? ?????????? ???? ??? ?? ???? ????? ??????????? ??? ????? ???? ??? ???????? ???????? ?? ???????-????, ???? ?? ?????? ?????? ??? ????????? ??????, ?????? ??? ???? ?????? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ????? ??? ??????? ???? — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh were also present at the occassion.