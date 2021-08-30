Sree Krishna Janmashtami 2021: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind greets people

New Delhi: On the occasion of Janmashtami, PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on Monday (August 30, 2021). ‘Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shree Krishna,’ the Prime Minister tweeted.

On this occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the people of the country. ‘Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival is an opportunity to learn about the life story of Lord Shri Krishna and dedicate ourselves to his messages. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity to everyone`s life,’ Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The President also stressed that Lord Shri Krishna’s message was one of righteousness and truthfulness. ‘May this festival, inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values,’ he said.

Earlier on Sunday, when extending greetings for Krishna Janmashtami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the countrymen to maintain the great traditions of the nation.

In his 80th address, during his monthly radio programme `Mann ki Baat`, PM Modi said, ‘The festival of Janmashtami is the festival of the birth of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. We are familiar with all the forms of Bhagwan, from naughty Kanhaiya to the one taking Colossal form Krishna, from the one well versed in scriptures to one skilled in weaponry. Be it art, beauty, charm, where all is not Krishna there!’

‘But I am saying all this because a few days before Janmashtami I had gone through an interesting experience. So I felt I should talk about this to you. You must be aware that on the 20th of this month the construction work related to Bhagwan Somnath temple has been dedicated to the people,’ he added.

Every year, Janmashtami is celebrated across the country to commemorate Lord Krishna’s birth. On Janmashtami, many people observe a fast. When both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi have passed, the fast is over. People also visit temples to ask Lord Krishan’s blessings, and many followers hold plays and dance events in honor of the day.