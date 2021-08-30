Taj Mahal refuses entry of a visitor dressed as Sri Krishna

Agra: The security personnel at the 17th-century monument of love, the Taj Mahal, refused to let a visitor who was dressed as Lord Krishna in full regal splendour to celebrate the Janmashtami festival fervor. It happened on Saturday.

After the security personnel shooed him away, a large crowd applauded and admired the character.

ASI officials said it’s normal to deny entry to people carrying flags, banners, or posters attempting self-promotion. A number of times, groups wearing Sri Ram ‘dupattas’ have been stopped at the gate, leading to controversies.

Meanwhile, the Taj Mahal witnessed the highest number of visitors, 20,000, since the second wave of the pandemic. Many people have taken advantage of the long weekend to travel to Mathura and Vrindavan for the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Monday. ‘On Sunday, weather being pleasant, we expect a huge turnout of visitors at the Taj Mahal,’ tourist guide Ved Gautam said.